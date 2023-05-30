Byron Buxton and Yordan Alvarez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros meet at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 48 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI.

He has a .284/.397/.598 slash line on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 at Athletics May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 48 hits with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .235/.332/.368 so far this year.

Bregman takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles and four RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 27 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 0 at Athletics May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (7-1) for his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

The 26-year-old's 2.21 ERA ranks fifth, .951 WHIP ranks third, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 24 5.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1 vs. Cubs May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0 at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Bielak's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .225/.325/.455 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 38 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashing .210/.304/.381 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.