The Houston Astros will look to Yordan Alvarez for continued success at the plate when they square off against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Houston ranks 20th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

Houston ranks 19th in the majors with 239 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out an MLB-high 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.23 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.191 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak (1-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Bielak has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home Brandon Bielak Griffin Canning

