Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .235.
- Bregman is batting .381 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 19 games this year (35.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49.1% of his games this year (26 of 53), with two or more runs five times (9.4%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
