Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .290.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- In 75.6% of his 41 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 41 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Dubon has driven in a run in eight games this season (19.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (53.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.226
|AVG
|.343
|.234
|OBP
|.371
|.242
|SLG
|.463
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|7/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (78.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (60.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (4-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 1.82 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks first, 1.196 WHIP ranks 36th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth.
