Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Benn available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is +23.

In 30 of 82 games this season Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 51 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Benn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 11 78 Points 6 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 4

