After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick has six doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .215.
  • McCormick has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCormick has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.286 AVG .233
.474 OBP .281
.571 SLG .400
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 6
3/4 K/BB 10/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 13
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Gray (4-0) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks first, 1.196 WHIP ranks 36th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth.
