The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .235 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

Bregman is batting .350 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 61.5% of his games this year (32 of 52), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has an RBI in 19 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 27 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings