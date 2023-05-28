On Sunday, May 28, 2023, the Chicago Sky (2-1) hit the court against the Dallas Wings (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on BSSWX and MARQ.

Wings vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX and MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-2.5) 161.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-3.5) 161.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-2.5) 161.5 -145 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Wings vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Wings won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Sky games.
  • Last year, 18 of the Wings' games hit the over.

