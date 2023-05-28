Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (30-21) and the Oakland Athletics (10-44) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:07 PM on May 28.
The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (5-1) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-3).
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 8-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have won 21 out of the 36 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Houston has entered five games this season favored by -275 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 73.3% chance to win.
- Houston ranks 20th in the majors with 224 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|W 12-2
|Cristian Javier vs Corbin Burnes
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|L 6-0
|J.P. France vs Colin Rea
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Medina
|May 29
|Twins
|-
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Patrick Sandoval
