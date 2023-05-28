Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (30-21) and the Oakland Athletics (10-44) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:07 PM on May 28.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (5-1) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-3).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 8-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 21 out of the 36 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered five games this season favored by -275 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 73.3% chance to win.

Houston ranks 20th in the majors with 224 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule