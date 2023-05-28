The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)



Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .236.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), with at least two hits 12 times (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (51.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 26 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (46.2%)

