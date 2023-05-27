Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Seguin in the Stars-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in 38 of 76 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Seguin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.8% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 10 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

