The Houston Astros (29-21) and the Oakland Athletics (10-43) will match up on Saturday, May 27 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with Framber Valdez getting the ball for the Astros and Kyle Muller toeing the rubber for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -350 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +260. Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at -115 odds). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (4-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.

The Astros have played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 8-1 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (19.6%) in those games.

The Athletics have played as an underdog of +260 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

