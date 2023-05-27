Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 25th in baseball with 45 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Houston is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Houston ranks 23rd in runs scored with 218 (4.4 per game).

The Astros are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Astros strike out 8.0 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Houston has a 3.23 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went nine scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Valdez has eight quality starts this year.

Valdez heads into the game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers W 12-2 Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers

