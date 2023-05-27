How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 25th in baseball with 45 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Houston is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
- Houston ranks 23rd in runs scored with 218 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Astros strike out 8.0 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.23 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went nine scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Valdez has eight quality starts this year.
- Valdez heads into the game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|James Kaprielian
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|W 12-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Corbin Burnes
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Colin Rea
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|James Kaprielian
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Muller
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Medina
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
