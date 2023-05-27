Astros vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker ready for the second of a three-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Bookmakers list the Astros as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +220 moneyline odds to win. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).
Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-275
|+220
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-2.5
|+100
|-120
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have one win against the spread in their last four chances. For three games in a row, Houston and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being nine runs.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won 57.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (20-15).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, Houston has gone 3-1 (75%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
- Houston has played in 50 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-1).
- The Astros have covered just 25% of their games this season, going 1-3-0 ATS.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|15-10
|9-6
|19-15
|20-16
|8-5
