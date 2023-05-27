On Saturday, Alex Bregman (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .225 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

In 60.0% of his 50 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Bregman has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 25 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings