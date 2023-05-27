Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alex Bregman (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Athletics
|Astros vs Athletics Odds
|Astros vs Athletics Prediction
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .225 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
- In 60.0% of his 50 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, Bregman has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.83).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
- Muller will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old southpaw.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.