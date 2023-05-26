The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has had a hit in 33 of 49 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (44.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (18.4%).

He has scored in 16 of 49 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 24 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings