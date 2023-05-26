On Friday, May 26, Yordan Alvarez's Houston Astros (28-21) visit Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (10-42) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Astros are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+220). Houston is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (4-1, 3.37 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (0-4, 8.68 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Astros' game versus the Athletics but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Astros (-275) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to defeat the Athletics with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $13.64.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Astros have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Houston has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have an 8-1 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 10, or 20%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer seven times, losing every contest.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.