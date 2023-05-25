The Vegas Golden Knights take the road to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 25, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The Stars are the favorite, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Dallas' 98 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 50 times.

The Stars are 21-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent 13 times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas has compiled a 21-9 record (winning 70.0% of its games).

Vegas is 13-5 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+100) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-167)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.1 3.6

