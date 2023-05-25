Miro Heiskanen will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Heiskanen in the Stars-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Heiskanen has scored a goal in 10 of 79 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 47 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has registered a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.

In 40 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in 19 of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 64.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.2% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 9 73 Points 3 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 2

