Jason Robertson Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -141)
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
Robertson Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.
- In 36 of 82 games this year, Robertson has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.
- Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.
- The implied probability that Robertson hits the over on his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 58.5% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|82
|Games
|9
|109
|Points
|8
|46
|Goals
|5
|63
|Assists
|3
