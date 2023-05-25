The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are battling in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-8) 215 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 214.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-8.5) 215 -323 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-8.5) 215.5 -320 +260 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • These two teams rack up a combined 227.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this contest's total.
  • Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 30.5 -125 30.1
Jaylen Brown 22.5 -115 26.6
Marcus Smart 12.5 -115 11.5
Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4
Malcolm Brogdon 9.5 -115 14.9

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Celtics +450 +210
Heat +390 -255

