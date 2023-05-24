Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 46 hits and an OBP of .407 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 34 of 42 games this year (81.0%), including multiple hits nine times (21.4%).
- He has homered in 11 games this season (26.2%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has driven home a run in 23 games this season (54.8%), including more than one RBI in 31.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (78.9%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (63.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (36.8%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (68.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Houser (0-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
