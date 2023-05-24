How to Watch the Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers ready for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead 3-0 in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in to TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Panthers and the Hurricanes take the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/22/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|1-0 FLA
|5/20/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|2-1 (F/OT) FLA
|5/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.