How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) host the Texas Rangers (30-18)

The Rangers will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.287 AVG, 6 HR, 28 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.287 AVG, 6 HR, 28 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

TEX Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -123 +104 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (22-26) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20)

The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI) ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.317 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)

ARI Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -116 -102 8

The Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) play the Houston Astros (28-20)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.259 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.259 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.303 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

HOU Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -110 -109 9.5

The Minnesota Twins (25-24) take on the San Francisco Giants (24-24)

The Giants will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.238 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.238 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.306 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

MIN Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -159 +137 7.5

The Cleveland Guardians (21-27) host the Chicago White Sox (20-30)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.272 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI)

José Ramírez (.272 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -134 +114 8

The Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) play the Toronto Blue Jays (26-23)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.324 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -200 +169 8

The Cincinnati Reds (20-28) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.285 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

Jonathan India (.285 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.293 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

STL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -156 +134 10.5

The New York Yankees (30-20) host the Baltimore Orioles (31-17)

The Orioles will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.298 AVG, 14 HR, 33 RBI)

Aaron Judge (.298 AVG, 14 HR, 33 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.282 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

NYY Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -133 +113 8.5

The Washington Nationals (20-28) play host to the San Diego Padres (22-26)

The Padres will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.294 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.294 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

SD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -152 +131 9.5

The Atlanta Braves (29-19) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.332 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)

ATL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -120 +100 9

The Chicago Cubs (21-26) play the New York Mets (25-24)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 23 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 23 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 43 RBI)

CHC Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -118 -101 6.5

The Kansas City Royals (15-35) face the Detroit Tigers (21-25)

The Tigers will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.251 AVG, 9 HR, 23 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.251 AVG, 9 HR, 23 RBI) DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.244 AVG, 3 HR, 23 RBI)

KC Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -116 -103 9

The Colorado Rockies (21-28) face the Miami Marlins (24-25)

The Marlins will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.275 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.275 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.371 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)

MIA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -163 +139 11

The Los Angeles Angels (27-23) play host to the Boston Red Sox (26-23)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.281 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.281 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.300 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

BOS Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -117 -103 9

The Seattle Mariners (24-24) host the Oakland Athletics (10-40)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.296 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

Jarred Kelenic (.296 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.286 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -277 +226 8

