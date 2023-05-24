Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- In 32 of 48 games this year (66.7%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Tucker has driven in a run in 22 games this year (45.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 48 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (47.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.4 per game).
- Houser (0-0) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.07 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.07, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
