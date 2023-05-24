The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.7% of them.

He has gone deep in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (34.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).

He has scored in 22 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 22 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings