How to Watch the Astros vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.
- Houston is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Houston strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.23 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.194 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Bielak (1-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- Bielak will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|James Kaprielian
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|W 12-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Corbin Burnes
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Colin Rea
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Muller
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Muller
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Medina
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
