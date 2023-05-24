Wednesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) taking on the Houston Astros (28-20) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Brewers will look to Adrian Houser against the Astros and Brandon Bielak (1-1).

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

This year, Houston has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Houston is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (213 total runs).

Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.23.

