Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .789 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 46 hits and an OBP of .399, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with three homers.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 34 of 41 games this year (82.9%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (22.0%).

In 26.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 56.1% of his games this season (23 of 41), with more than one RBI 13 times (31.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 61.0% of his games this season (25 of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 18 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (83.3%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (66.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (38.9%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (72.2%)

