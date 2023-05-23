Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Seguin's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In 18 of 76 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Seguin has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.7% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 8 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

