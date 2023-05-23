Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights square off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0. The Stars are the favorite, with -145 moneyline odds, in this matchup against the Golden Knights, who have +125 moneyline odds.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Tuesday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-18-26 record in games that have needed overtime.

Dallas is 11-6-15 (37 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars registered just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored a pair of goals in 19 games this season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).

The Stars are 46-8-8 in the 62 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 100 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 15-6-8 to record 38 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 33-12-8 (74 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Stars finished 18-12-10 in those contests (46 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

