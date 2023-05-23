Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Fancy a wager on Heiskanen in the Stars-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -164)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this season (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.

In 40 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in 19 of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 67.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 62.1% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 8 73 Points 3 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 2

