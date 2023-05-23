Max Domi will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Domi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Domi has a point in 39 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.

In 30 of 80 games this season, Domi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Domi goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Domi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 8 56 Points 3 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 3

