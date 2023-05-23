Tuesday's game at American Family Field has the Houston Astros (28-19) matching up with the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (1-0) to the mound, while Colin Rea (0-3) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Astros vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite nine times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

The Astros have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 19 (57.6%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 16-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.5 per game).

The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule