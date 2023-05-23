Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .222.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (36.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (51.1%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (45.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Rea (0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
