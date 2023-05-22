The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 56 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 total points.

Los Angeles' games this year have an average total of 233.8, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Lakers have put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-6, a 73.9% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 60.8% chance to win.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 outings.

Denver's games this year have had a 228.3-point total on average, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.

The Nuggets have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Denver has a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Denver has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 56 68.3% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1 Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

Six of Lakers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

When playing at home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).

The Lakers score only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Los Angeles has a 33-20 record against the spread and a 36-17 record overall when putting up more than 112.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

This season, Denver is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-21-0 ATS (.488).

The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38 Nuggets 45-37 9-4 38-44

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 33-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-11 36-17 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 37-4 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.