Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Brewers have -105 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under is set in the contest.

Astros vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite nine times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time. Houston games have gone under the total three consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 8.8 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have gone 18-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.2% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Houston has gone 18-14 (56.2%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In the 46 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-23-1).

The Astros have had a spread set for just two games this season, and failed to cover in both.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 13-8 9-5 17-14 18-14 8-5

