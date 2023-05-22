Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) and the Houston Astros (27-19) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (4-1) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (4-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Astros vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Astros vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a perfect record of 9-0.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Astros have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.
  • This season, the Astros have been favored 32 times and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.
  • Houston has entered 32 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 18-14 in those contests.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 53.5% chance to win.
  • Houston has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 201 (4.4 per game).
  • The Astros' 3.21 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 16 Cubs W 7-3 Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
May 17 Cubs W 7-6 J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
May 19 Athletics W 5-1 Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
May 20 Athletics W 3-2 Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
May 21 Athletics W 2-0 Framber Valdez vs James Kaprielian
May 22 @ Brewers - Cristian Javier vs Corbin Burnes
May 23 @ Brewers - J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
May 24 @ Brewers - Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
May 26 @ Athletics - Hunter Brown vs Kyle Muller
May 27 @ Athletics - Framber Valdez vs Drew Rucinski
May 28 @ Athletics - Cristian Javier vs Luis Medina

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.