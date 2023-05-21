Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 21, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Robertson against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +37.

Robertson has a goal in 36 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

In 60 of 82 games this season, Robertson has registered a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Robertson has an implied probability of 35.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.5% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 109 Points 7 46 Goals 4 63 Assists 3

