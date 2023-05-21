The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) against the Stars (+105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Sunday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have posted a record of 8-17-25 in games that have required OT this season.

Dallas has earned 36 points (11-6-14) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 14 games this season the Stars ended with just one goal, they have earned eight points.

Dallas has 19 points (6-5-7) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Stars have scored more than two goals 62 times, earning 100 points from those matchups (46-8-8).

Dallas has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games this season and has recorded 37 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 33-12-7 (73 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to record 46 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.