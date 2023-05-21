The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Brent Rooker and others in this contest.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (3-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Valdez has made eight starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 6.3 frames when he pitches.

The 29-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 15th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 26th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 16th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2 at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 7.0 8 3 3 3 0 at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 42 hits with 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 41 RBI.

He's slashed .292/.385/.569 on the year.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, seven home runs, 22 walks and 33 RBI (45 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .281/.360/.469 slash line so far this year.

Tucker brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .292/.400/.584 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI (53 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He has a .286/.350/.378 slash line so far this season.

Ruiz brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Astros May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

