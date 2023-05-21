Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (26-19), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Oakland Athletics (10-37) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, May 21. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -350 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +280 moneyline odds to win. Houston is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.84 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (0-3, 10.17 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 31 times and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.

The Astros have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played eight of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (22.2%) in those contests.

The Athletics have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

