The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics will meet on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Esteury Ruiz among those expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 25th in MLB action with 40 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Houston ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .380.

The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

Houston has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (199 total runs).

The Astros' .314 on-base percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace MLB.

Houston has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.28).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (3-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.84 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Valdez is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this matchup.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Wade Miley 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Corbin Burnes 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Kyle Muller 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Drew Rucinski

