The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will square off against Carlos Perez and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -350, while the underdog Athletics have +280 odds to upset. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -110 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -350 +280 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 -110 -110

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 17 of the 31 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54.8%).

Houston has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

In the 45 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-22-1).

The Astros have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-11 13-8 8-5 17-14 17-14 8-5

