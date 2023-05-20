Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (25-19) and the Oakland Athletics (10-36) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Astros squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (4-1) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will take the ball for the Athletics.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 7-1.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 16 (53.3%) of those contests.
- Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 75% chance to win.
- Houston has scored 196 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.31 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 20
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Wade Miley
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Muller
