The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to watch on a Friday MLB slate that includes plenty of competitive matchups.

We've got everything you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

ARI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -178 +152 7.5

The Cincinnati Reds (19-24) take on the New York Yankees (26-20)

The Yankees will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

Jonathan India (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -170 +146 10.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) face the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

TB Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -258 +213 8

The Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) face the Chicago Cubs (19-24)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.272 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)

Alec Bohm (.272 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.271 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

PHI Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -129 +110 9

The Washington Nationals (18-26) play the Detroit Tigers (19-22)

The Tigers will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.262 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

Luis Garcia (.262 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI) DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.248 AVG, 3 HR, 19 RBI)

DET Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -111 -108 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (25-19) take on the Baltimore Orioles (28-16)

The Orioles will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.328 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.328 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.266 AVG, 6 HR, 34 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -157 +135 9.5

The New York Mets (22-23) host the Cleveland Guardians (20-23)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 16 HR, 37 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 16 HR, 37 RBI) CLE Key Player: Steven Kwan (.269 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -150 +128 9

The Atlanta Braves (27-16) play host to the Seattle Mariners (21-22)

The Mariners will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.345 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.345 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.273 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)

ATL Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -150 +128 8.5

The Texas Rangers (26-17) play host to the Colorado Rockies (19-25)

The Rockies will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.273 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

TEX Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -230 +191 9.5

The Houston Astros (24-19) face the Oakland Athletics (10-35)

The Athletics will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.287 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.287 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.295 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -250 +208 9.5

The Chicago White Sox (16-29) host the Kansas City Royals (14-31)

The Royals will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)

Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.268 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

CHW Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -129 +110 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.318 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)

LAD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -124 +105 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (23-22) play host to the Minnesota Twins (24-20)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.292 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.292 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.236 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)

MIN Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -126 +106 8

The San Diego Padres (20-24) take on the Boston Red Sox (24-20)

The Red Sox will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

Juan Soto (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.305 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

SD Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -145 +125 8

The San Francisco Giants (20-23) host the Miami Marlins (23-21)

The Marlins will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.313 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.313 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.378 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)

SF Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -120 +101 7.5

