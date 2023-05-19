Mason Marchment will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, May 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Marchment's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment's plus-minus this season, in 15:42 per game on the ice, is -6.

Marchment has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchment has a point in 23 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Marchment hits the over on his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

Marchment has an implied probability of 23.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 5 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

