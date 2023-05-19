Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 19
The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a bet on Tatum's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|29.5
|30.1
|28.2
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|10.7
|Assists
|4.5
|4.6
|5.1
|PRA
|44.5
|43.5
|44
|PR
|39.5
|38.9
|38.9
|3PM
|3.5
|3.2
|2.7
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Tatum's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, conceding 109.8 points per contest.
- The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
