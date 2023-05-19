Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are the favorite (-125) in this game against the Stars (+105).
Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we project to win the game.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have earned a record of 8-16-24 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 47-21-14.
- In the 30 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.
- In 14 games this season when the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).
- When Dallas has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 19 points (6-5-7 record).
- The Stars have earned 99 points in their 61 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 28 games and picked up 37 points with a record of 15-6-7.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Dallas has posted a record of 33-12-7 (73 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 18-12-9 to record 45 points.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.43
|7th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|3rd
|15th
|31.6
|Shots
|31.9
|14th
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|9th
|18th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|25%
|5th
|19th
|77.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.5%
|3rd
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
