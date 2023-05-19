Evgenii Dadonov Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Evgenii Dadonov will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, May 19, 2023. There are prop bets for Dadonov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Evgenii Dadonov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
Dadonov Season Stats Insights
- In 73 games this season, Dadonov has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 14:43 on the ice per game.
- Dadonov has scored a goal in six of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 28 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In 24 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Dadonov has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Dadonov has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Dadonov Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|73
|Games
|1
|33
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|26
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.